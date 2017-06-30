Police will not take steps over controversial exhibition

Jan Velinger
30-06-2017
The police have refused to act on a complaint by Prague Mayor Jan Čižinský over the Chinese show Body The Exhibition who asked that the human remains on exhibit, which have been plastified and dissected, be buried. The human bodies, some 300, are currently on show at Prague’s Exhibition Grounds. The exhibition, which has travelled worldwide, has previously courted controversy over speculation over the origins of the dissected bodies in China.

