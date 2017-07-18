The police are to investigate the cause of an outbreak of African swine fever in the Zlín region, the first ever recorded in the Czech Republic, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. The local branch of the State Veterinary Administration has filed a criminal complaint against an unknown perpetrator over the spreading of the disease. On Monday the minister of agriculture, Marian Jurečka, said there was likely to have been human involvement in the outbreak. More than 50 wild boar in the Zlín region have been identified as having African swine fever and hunters are being encouraged to shoot all wild boar around the country.