Police have shelved their investigation into whether a crimal act was performed when former finance minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš was secretly recorded, Czech Television has reported. It cited the state prosecutor for Prague 5, Martin Černý. Proceedings were initiated by Babiš but the prosecutor said that recording someone without their permission could not be regarded as a criminal act. A former reporter for the Babiš owned newspaper, Dnes, was implicated in the recording during which the former minister rubbished some of his Social Democrat colleagues and discussed the time of printing news that could damage them.
