Police shelve case of missing 12-year-old

The police have shelved their investigation into the disappearance of 12-year-old Michaela M., who went missing in Ústí nad Labem in January of this year. The news was confirmed on Friday by regional police head Zbyněk Dvořák. Investigators have reason to believe that the child is dead.

When the case broke at the beginning of the year, investigators introduced an embargo on related information after the partner of the girl’s mother committed suicide the same month; according to the Czech News Agency, police saw the deceased as the main suspect in the child’s disappearance. Searches near the child's home and other sites yielded no clues.