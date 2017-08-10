Police have asked the lower house of parliament to pursue an investigation focused on the leader of the ANO party, Andrej Babiš, and the deputy chairman of the party Jaroslav Faltýnek, by waiving their parliamentary immunity Czech Radio announced on Thursday citing several independent sources. The broadcaster said the information was confirmed by the speaker of the lower house Jan Hamáček. Hamáček is a member of the Social Democratic Party (ČSSD). Czech Radio said the request is connected with the so-called Stork’s Nest affair, where a company belonging to Babiš‘ large agro-chemical group Agrofert applied for a 50 million crown European grant for work on a recreation and hotel complex. The funding was supposed to be directed towards small and medium sized companies. The European fraud office has been investigating the case. The request will have to be discussed by a special lower house committee.