Police searching for man who rented but failed to return six million crown Ferrari

Jan Velinger
20-12-2017
Prague police are searching for a man who failed to return a rented Ferrari worth six million crowns (the equivalent of roughly 233,000 euros) and left only a retainer of a quarter million.

The police confirmed that the suspect, now wanted for fraud, had rented before; they would not say whether his identity had been confirmed or if he had used false documents.

The police posted a picture of the suspect and have asked members of the public for help. If apprehended and found guilty the suspect could face up to 10 years in jail.

 
 
 
 
