Police in Prague are seeking help from the public in the search for a man who stole money from a collection box at the memorial to the heroes of Operation Anthropoid at the Church of Ss. Cyril and Methodius on Prague’s Resslova St. earlier this month. The police posted video on their website of the young man, who took the collection box into the church’s crypt, where members of Jan Kubiš’s and Jozef Gabčík’s group met their deaths in 1942, and smashed the lock. He then made off with around CZK 20,000 donated by visitors to the help the museum continue its operations.