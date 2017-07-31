The police are reportedly preparing to shelve their investigation into the disappearance of 12-year-old Michaela Patricie Muzikářová, who went missing in Ústí nad Labem on January 11 of this year. Investigators introduced an embargo on information related to the case after the partner of the girl’s mother committed suicide the same month; according to the Czech News Agency, police saw the deceased as the main suspect in the child’s disappearance. Searches near the child's home and other sites yielded no clues as to her possible whereabouts.