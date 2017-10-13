Police recommend brothers, who held up event in Santa masks, face trial

Two brothers, aged 20 and 23, who held up a traditional spring event in a village in the Zlín area and tried to make off with almost 100,000 crowns in a cash box and fired at organizers in pursuit with an air pistol, have been recommended to face trial. Police completed their investigation after five months.

The brothers have admitted their guilt, a spokeswoman for the regional police branch confirmed.

In the hold up, the two had prepared a get-away car without license plates. They also had pepper spray but were nevertheless stopped at their vehicle; if found guilty, the two could face up to five years in prison.