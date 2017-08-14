The head of Prague police Miloš Trojánek has strongly denied the claim that an investigation into the Stork’s Nest affair was politically ordered. On the police website, he also strongly denied that the police request for ANO leader Andrej Babiš and deputy leader Jaroslav Faltýnek be stripped of parliamentary immunity was timed to impact the election this autumn. The head of the Prague police said that members of the regional police who he represented were apolitical. The police are investigating subsidy fraud in the case of the Stork’s Nest, a recreation and hotel facility linked to the company Agrofert and, in the past, members of Mr Babiš family.