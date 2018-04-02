Police president says force not under political pressure

Police President Tomáš Tuhý has rejected speculation regarding political pressure on the force from the ANO government led by Andrej Babiš, who is charged with EU subsidy fraud.
In recent weeks the outgoing government, which failed to win a vote of confidence in the lower house, has effected numerous personal changes at ministerial posts and in state-owned agencies, for which it has been severely criticized by the opposition.
The police president said he had not registered any attempt to pressurize the force and said he firmly believed this would not change.
