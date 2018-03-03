Police oversight body to investigate arrest of Syrian Kurdish leader

Ian Willoughby
03-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The General Inspectorate of the Security Services looks set to investigate the arrest of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, Czech Radio reported. A spokesperson for the agency, which oversees the Czech police, said its director Michal Murín had received instructions to do so from Lubomír Metnar, the minister of the interior in resignation.

Mr. Muslim was arrested in Prague last Saturday on an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey. Ankara considers him to be a terrorist and is demanding his extradition. Mr. Muslim was freed by a court in the city on Tuesday pending an extradition hearing.

The Turkish government was incensed by his release, which it described as support for terrorism.

Related articles
Saleh Muslim's supporters, Prague, February 27, 2018, photo: CTK

Muslim’s release sparks diplomatic row between Prague and Ankara

A Czech court on Tuesday ordered the release of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, sparking a diplomatic row with Ankara which considers…
Saleh Muslim, photo: CTK

Prague in diplomatic tug-of-war following arrest of former PYD leader Saleh Muslim

The Czech Republic has found itself in a diplomatic tug-of-war between Turkey and the main Syrian Kurdish political party PYD following…
Illustrative photo: PeteLinforth / Pixabay, CC0

Czech counterintelligence highlights stepped up Russian, Chinese activity

The Czech domestic counterintelligence and security service has once again highlighted Russian and Chinese espionage activities as…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 