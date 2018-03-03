Police oversight body to investigate arrest of Syrian Kurdish leader

The General Inspectorate of the Security Services looks set to investigate the arrest of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, Czech Radio reported. A spokesperson for the agency, which oversees the Czech police, said its director Michal Murín had received instructions to do so from Lubomír Metnar, the minister of the interior in resignation.

Mr. Muslim was arrested in Prague last Saturday on an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey. Ankara considers him to be a terrorist and is demanding his extradition. Mr. Muslim was freed by a court in the city on Tuesday pending an extradition hearing.

The Turkish government was incensed by his release, which it described as support for terrorism.