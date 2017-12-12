Police officers reportedly arrested after raids on law firms

The General Inspectorate of the Security Services on Tuesday launched a series of raids in Prague in connection with the alleged influencing of criminal proceedings. The Czech News Agency said that officers from the inspectorate, which polices the police, had carried out searches of the premises of law firms. One was reported to be on Wenceslas Square.

The news site Novinky.cz said that several civilians and members of the security services had been arrested. Another news site, Aktuálně.cz, reported that four of those detained were police officers.