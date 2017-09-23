Police officer of the year announced

The head of Prague's anti-drug unit Jaromír Badin has been named Police Officer of the Year for 2016. Badin and his team helped uncover dozens of crimes; the unit head is well-known for presentations to fellow officers and to Interior Ministry officials.

In his free time, he also meets with elementary and high school students, ČTK reported.

The survey to select the officer of the year is organized annually by the Interior Ministry; on Friday the results were announced in a special ceremony at Prague Castle's Spanish Hall.