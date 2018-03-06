Police looking for man who assaulted skier aboard cable car at Černá hora resort

Police are searching for a heavily-built man estimated to be around 30 - 35 years of age who assaulted a skier on March 1 at the Czech Republic's Černá hora ski resort in the Krkonoše Mountains.

The attack took place at around 3 pm aboard an eight-person cable car taking skiers to the top of the hill.

According to reports, the last person to get into the cable car was the one attacked when he asked the other man to move over. He was repeatedly punched in the face and body.

The suspect and his son then disappeared among the crowds at the top of the hill. The suspect was not himself skiing but apparently taking his son to look at the mountain peak.

The punched skier was taken to a hospital in Trutnov for examination. Police have appealed to the public for any information which could lead to the suspect's arrest.