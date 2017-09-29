Police launch criminal proceedings in Stork’s Nest case

Police have launched criminal proceedings in the case of the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex which was investigated on suspicion of EU subsidy fraud. The case is linked to ANO leader Andrej Babiš who is suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his Stork’s Nest farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have been out of his reach.

Earlier this month the lower house stripped both Andrej Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek of their parliamentary immunity opening the way for prosecution.

The police have not released information on the number of people charged in the case.