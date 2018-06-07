Police investigating vandalism of Lety memorial

Daniela Lazarová
07-06-2018
The police is investigating a case of vandalism at the memorial in Lety, the site of a former concentration camp for Romanies during WWII.

Unknown perpetrators fixed plaques with hate messages on the memorial erected to the hundreds of Romanies who died there. One of the messages read that the memorial is in commemoration of “the last Romanies who ever worked on Czech territory”.

The web site Romea.cz which reported the vandalism claims it is the work of the nationalist grouping My proti vsem, which has been vocal in criticizing the amount of money that has been spent by the government to buy out a pig farm standing close to the site, so that the memorial would be in dignified surroundings.

