Police investigating case of man who set himself and his vehicle alight

Police have ordered an autopsy investigating the death of a man who set himself and his car alight near Benešov in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place at around 1 am. According to the police, the man first tried to set another vehicle alight, before dousing himself with a flammable substance and setting his own car on fire.

The vehicle was completely engulfed and fire fighters called to the scene were unable to save the person even though they reached him within minutes.

One fire fighter provided post-traumatic stress counselling to locals in the area.