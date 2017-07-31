The number of cases where parents of split families are failing to make payments for raising children has fallen for the fourth year running. In 2016, police investigated just over 10,600 where payments were not being made. That’s around 1,500 fewer cases than the previous year. Higher employment and the possibility of withdrawing driving licenses from non-paying parents are among the reasons given for the fall. There are around 180,000 single parent families in the Czech Republic.
