Police encourage homeless people to go to shelters in face of extremely cold temperatures

Jan Velinger
26-02-2018
Municipal police officers have focussed on areas where homeless people sleep, in an effort to get them to go indoors, to various shelters for the night. The move comes at a time when the Czech Republic has been hit by extremely cold weather.

Officers doing their rounds, whether in Prague or towns like Ústí nad Labem and Zlín, have encouraged those sleeping rough to take shelter and have been providing information. Temperatures have fallen well below zero at night, putting lives at risk.

