Police have cracked down on an organized crime gang peddling drugs in the Czech Republic and neighbouring Austria.

Over 30 people were detained in a series of raids, of which 13 have been charged and 11 were remanded in custody.

Over the past year the gang sold over 120 kilos of marihuana and at least four kilos of crystal methamphetamine. If convicted those charged could face up to 18 years in prison.