Police confiscate rare stamp after auction house finds it on stolen list

Police have confiscated a rare 1990 Czechoslovak postal stamp which was put on the market after it emerged that it had been stolen during a stamp exhibition in Tokyo twenty-five years ago. The stamp’s value is estimated at around three and a half million crowns.

Czech collector Ludvik Pytlíček, who is selling his collection, says he swapped the stamp with another collector and was unaware that it was registered as stolen. The original owner of the stamp was a collector from the Netherlands. The matter is being investigated.