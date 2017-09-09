Police charge two men with theft of weapons at Vrbetice site

The police have filed charges against two men who reportedly collected and stole weapons from an off- limits area in the vicinity of the Vrbetice munitions depot in the south-east of the country which was almost completely destroyed by a series of explosions in 2015.

Weapons, ammunitions and other explosives were scattered over a wide area, which is still being combed by explosives experts and remains off-limits to the public.

The two men repeatedly violated the ban to steal weapons and ammunition which were confiscated in home raids. Security in the area has been stepped up as a result.