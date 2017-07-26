The police have charged with murder the mother of a baby boy who died one day after being left in a babybox in Plzeň. Doctors said the infant had sustained injuries that could not have occurred during childbirth. Investigators say the mother, who is 30, hid her pregnancy and attempted to kill the baby as soon as he was born. However, her own mother caught her in the act and brought the child to the babybox. Another baby boy was placed in the same babybox on Sunday morning and was reported to be the possible twin of the one who died.