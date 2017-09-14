Police charge 18 in connection with massive fuel fraud scheme

Daniela Lazarová
14-09-2017
Police have charged 18 people in connection with a massive fuel fraud scheme that robbed state coffers of approximately 40 million crowns in 2012, the ctk news agency reported.

The suspects are charged with tax evasion and money laundering. The scheme reportedly involved 12 companies active at home and abroad.

If they are convicted the suspects could face up to ten years in jail.

 
 
 
 
