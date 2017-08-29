Police cell conditions and procedures must improve, says ombudswoman

Ombudswoman Anna Šabatová has criticised conditions in Czech police cells and the manner in which body searches are carried out, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. A new report conducted by her office on the basis of complaints received in the last two years found there were no set rules for conducting body searches. Such rules must be introduced to preserve suspects’ dignity, it says.

Some cells only contain a wooden bed without a mattress, which the ombudswoman described as unacceptable. She also said that all cells must be equipped with toilet paper and other necessary hygiene projects.