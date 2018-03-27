Police carry out raids at two ministries and police HQ

Police raided Ministry of Defence and Ministry of the Interior buildings in Prague on Tuesday, Euro.cz reported. The news site said that the operation was linked to contracts for computer programmes. The raids were carried out in conjunction with the Military Police and the national organised crime squad and were overseen by the Supreme State Attorney.

A representative of the Supreme State Attorney’s office told Euro.cz that the operation had included raids on sites relating to the Ministry of Defence, the General Staff of the Czech Army and the Police Presidium. No charges have yet been made, the news site reported.