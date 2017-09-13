Police can prosecute ANO party leader Babiš

Police on Wednesday received confirmation from the lower house that they can launch criminal proceedings against the ANO party leader, Andrej Babiš, and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday citing spokeswoman Štěpánka Zenklová of the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague.

The police had asked the lower house to waive the deputies’ parliamentary immunity with regard to the so-called Stork’s Nest affair, where a company belonging to Babiš‘ large agro-chemical group Agrofert applied for a 50 million crown European grant for work on a recreation and hotel complex. The fund was intended to help small and medium sized companies.