Poche could take post other than minister at Foreign Affairs under “plan B”

The Social Democrats’ Miroslav Poche says if he does not become foreign minister he could serve in another role at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Czech Television reported on Saturday. The MEP is his party’s choice for that portfolio in a minority coalition taking shape with ANO. However, his appointment is opposed by President Miloš Zeman and ANO Andrej Babiš.

Mr. Poche described a possible scenario under which Social Democrats chairman Jan Hamáček would temporarily take on foreign affairs as a second portfolio and he himself would serve in a different role at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “plan B”.

However, both he and Mr. Hamáček are still insisting that Mr. Poche head the ministry, he said.