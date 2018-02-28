PM to call meeting of national Security Council over GIBS head

The prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš will call a special meeting of the National Security Council to explain his criticism of the head of the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces, Michal Murín.

Mr Babiš told journalists on Wednesday that he had lost faith in the official and doubted his moral and professional integrity, adding that his concerns were based on documents of the Supreme State Office in Olomouc, which cannot be made public.

The outgoing Prime Minister also plans to attend a meeting of the Security Committee of the lower house on Thursday and debate the case with the Highest State Attorney Pavel Zeman.