PM to address issue of wage dumping at meeting in Salzburg

Discussions on the future of the European Union and closer economic and social integration will be topics discussed next Wednesday in a meeting in Salzburg, Austria, between European leaders including Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka. In Salzburg, Mr Sobotka will meet with Austrian chancellor Christian Kern and also Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and French President Emanuel Macron, the Czech News Agency reported. At the meeting, Mr Sobotka is expected to address the problem of wage dumping and will reportedly call on French and Austrian firms in the Czech Republic to markedly raise wages for employees.