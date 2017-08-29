PM tasks finance minister to investigate steps taken by Financial Administration in case of FAU

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka confirmed on Monday that he would task Finance Minister Ivan Pilný with looking into steps taken by the country’s Financial Administration under former finance minister Andrej Babiš in the case of company FAU. The issue to be investigated is whether the ministry exerted unlawful influence on the bureau in steps which eventually led to the Opava firm to declare bankruptcy.

The move comes after an audio recording surfaced online appearing to show ANO leader Andrej Babiš, who was finance minister at the time, saying “his people” had put pressure on the firm. It is not clear where and with whom the recording was taped. Mr Babiš declined to comment on the recording on Sunday but did not deny its authenticity. FAU declared insolvency last October and a court launched bankruptcy proceedings against it two months later.