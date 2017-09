The 2018 draft budget proposal should be approved by the end of September, despite the coalition’s ongoing dispute over wage hikes for public sector employees, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday after a meeting with Finance Minister Ivan Pilný.

The coalition is set to hold talks on the issue on Monday. Prime Minister Sobotka repeated that he supported the unions and agreed with a ten percent hike for public sector employees and 15 percent hike for teachers starting November 2017.