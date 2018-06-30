PM says no agreement with Germany on return of asylum seekers

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has denied that the Czech Republic is among the fourteen European Union countries which reportedly agreed to sign deals with Germany to take back asylum seekers who had previously registered elsewhere.

Babiš said during a visit to France on Saturday that he had not discussed the issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the EU summit earlier this week and would, in any case, never consent to an agreement that would mean accepting any number of illegal refugees.

According to the DPA and Reuters news agencies, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, all countries which have opposed any scheme to share-out asylum seekers across the continent, have said they are open to signing such an agreement with Germany.

Under the EU’s Dublin convention asylum seekers must lodge their requests in the first EU country they set foot in.