PM says Justice Minister should probably resign if plagiarism charges are true

Minister of Justice Taťána Malá (ANO) should probably resign if it is proven that she plagiarised sections of her university theses, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Saturday. The matter is due to be discussed on Monday at a party meeting.

Czech Radio reported last week that Ms Malá’s thesis on family law contained uncited passages from another student’s published work and in one instance she even copied text verbatim that included the original typographical errors.

Mr Babiš earlier had said that the accusations were part of a campaign against her and argued that she should be given a chance to prove her worth as justice minister.