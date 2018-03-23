PM says Czech Republic may expel some Russian diplomats over nerve gas poisoning

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said the Czech Republic may expel a number of Russian diplomats over the nerve gas attack on a former double agent and his daughter in Britain.

Mr. Babiš made the statement at the close of an EU summit in Brussels in the early hours of Friday, saying he would discuss this course of action with Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky and other cabinet ministers.

Mr. Babiš earlier stressed the need for EU unity in responding to the incident. He said later that this had not been fully achieved but that several countries will consider expelling diplomats.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Czech prime minister held a short one-on-one meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.