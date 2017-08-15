A parliamentary commission investigating the leaking of police information quizzed prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka about what steps the government has taken to deal with the problem and how the Security Information Service (BIS), the state security service, has been used. Olomouc chief prosecutor Ivo Ištvan has also been cleared to testify as well as Jakub Frydrych, the head of the police anti-drugs unit. The commission was called to investigate following the apparent leak of internal police information in taped conversations between a journalist and ANO leader Andrej Babiš. Sobotka said police and prosecutors should take the main responsibility for safeguarding information. He added that specific measures recommended by the commission will have to be taken by the next government.