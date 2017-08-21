PM, hundreds of attendees, honour victims of Romani Holocaust at Hodonín memorial

Around 200 people, including Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, on Sunday honoured the memory of victims of the Romani Holocaust at a memorial at Hodonín near Kunštát. This August marks 74 years since Moravian Roma families, interned at a concentration camp there during the Nazi Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, were forced into transports and sent to the Auschwitz death camp in Poland where the vast majority died. Honouring the dead, Prime Minister Sobotka said every memorial to the victims of the Holocaust was a memorial against hate.