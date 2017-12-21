PM fails to negotiate support for his minority government

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists that he had failed to negotiate support for his minority government in the lower house.

Following Thursday’s talks with the Pirates’ Party and the Party of Freedom and Direct Democracy the prime minister said only the Communists were willing to consider the possibility of tolerating his government, all other parliamentary parties have refused to support it.

The prime minister plans to ask the lower house for a vote of confidence in his government on January 10th. Should he fail to get it, the president has promised to give him a second attempt at forming a government.