PM critical of slow pace of digitalization

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has criticized the slow pace of digitalization in state administration, saying that the task had been neglected by past governments and a major effort was needed to press ahead with it.

Speaking at a conference on digitalization in Hradec Kralové, Mr. Babiš said his government considered digitalization one of its top priorities and something that would significantly improve the lives of Czech citizens.

The two-day conference is attended by over 2,000 experts on reform of the public sector and e-government. One of the main topics discussed on Monday was data protection and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.