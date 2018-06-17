PM Babiš to present President Zeman with government line-up

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to meet with President Zeman at Prague Castle on Sunday to present him with the new cabinet line-up. Ahead of the meeting, ANO and the Social Democrats got into a dispute over the Social Democrat’s choice of foreign minister.

The Social Democrats insist on Miroslav Poche’s candidature, despite the disapproval of president Miloš Zeman and the Communist Party. The president claims that Mr. Poche, who had openly supported his opponent, Jiří Drahoš, in the recent presidential elections, is soft on migrants.

President’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said on Saturday that the president will never appoint Mr. Poche as foreign minister. Meanwhile Andrej Babiš called on the Social Democrats MEP not to insist on their choice.