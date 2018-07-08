PM Babiš to hold confidence vote on July 11

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said his centrist ANO party and the centre-left Social Democrats plan to sign a coalition agreement on Tuesday, and the Communists will sign a separate agreement the same day to tolerate his minority government.
Mr Babiš will hold a confidence vote on Wednesday. ANO and the Social Democrats have only 93 seats in the 200-member lower house of Parliament and so will need the support of the Communists to win the vote.
