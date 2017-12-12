PM Babiš to create post of commissioner for sport

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is planning to appoint a new government commissioner for sport, the newspaper Lidové noviny reported on Tuesday, citing Mr. Babiš himself. The first appointee to the post will be Milan Hnilička, a former ice hockey player who was a member of the Czech team that won at the Winter Olympics in 1998.
Mr. Hnilička will be charged with setting up a new state agency that will oversee sports matters. Mr. Babiš said that once up and running the organisation would then establish rules for the allocation of sports funding from state coffers and work on sports policy.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence