PM Babiš to create post of commissioner for sport

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is planning to appoint a new government commissioner for sport, the newspaper Lidové noviny reported on Tuesday, citing Mr. Babiš himself. The first appointee to the post will be Milan Hnilička, a former ice hockey player who was a member of the Czech team that won at the Winter Olympics in 1998.

Mr. Hnilička will be charged with setting up a new state agency that will oversee sports matters. Mr. Babiš said that once up and running the organisation would then establish rules for the allocation of sports funding from state coffers and work on sports policy.