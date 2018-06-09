PM Babiš summoned for questioning by police

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is charged with EU subsidy fraud, was summoned by the police on Thursday for questioning in connection with the case, the daily Právo reported on Saturday. His wife Monika and daughter Adriana were also questioned.

Babiš and six others are suspected of having illegally acquired a 50 million crown EU grant for the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel compound which was part of his multi-billion crown empire after orchestrating a fake transfer of ownership to enable it to qualify for a grant intended for small and medium-sized businesses.

If convicted Andrej Babiš could face up to ten years in prison.