PM Babiš plans to visit Slovakia and Bulgaria in January

Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš is scheduled to visit Slovakia on January 5, ahead of the confidence vote on his minority cabinet in the Chamber of Deputies, the Czech News Agency reported on Friday.

Later in January, the Prime Minister will visit Bulgaria, which is going to preside over the European Union as of January next year.

Mr Babiš is also negotiating with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and wants to meet with the political leaders from Austria, which will take over the EU presidency in July next year.