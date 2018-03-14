PM Babiš, foreign minister Stropnický meet Brexit minister Davis

Outgoing prime minister Andrej Babiš and foreign minister Martin Stropnický held talks with the UK’s Brexit minister David Davis in Prague on Wednesday.
Among the topics on their agenda was settling relations with the EU after Britain’s departure from the EU. The ministers also discussed what the future relationship of the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic will look like after Britain has left the EU.
EU leaders are set to hold Brexit negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels next week.
