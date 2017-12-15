PM Babiš defends Czech stand on migrants in Brussels

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is representing the Czech Republic at a two-day EU summit in Brussels, on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s negative stance to mandatory migrant quotas, highlighting its strong engagement in helping to resolve the situation in the countries of migrant origin.

On the first day of the summit the Czech prime minister met with EC President Jean Claude Junker and the head of the European Council Donald Tusk, whom he praised for having said “what everybody thinks” about migrant quotas, that they are divisive and ineffective.

The Visegrad Four announced at the summit that they would contribute 35 million euros to strengthen Libya’s borders and alleviate the plight of migrants in the country, but countries such as Germany or the Netherlands say that will not make up for these countries unwillingness to take in migrants.

After a day of heated debate the migrant issue remains unresolved and EU member states will go back to the negotiating table in the New Year.