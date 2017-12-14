PM Babiš defends Czech stand on migrants in Brussels

The newly-appointed Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is representing the Czech Republic at a two-day EU summit in Brussels, has reaffirmed the country’s negative stance to mandatory migrant quotas, highlighting its strong engagement in helping to resolve the situation in the countries of migrant origin. The Czech prime minister met with the heads of government of the Visegrad Four states and with EC President Jean Claude Junker to discuss the ECs decision to sue the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary over their unwillingness to accept migrants.

The Visegrad Four announced at the summit that they will contribute 35 million euros to strengthen Libya’s borders and alleviate the plight of migrants in the country.