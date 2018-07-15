PM Babiš: Czech republic not to accept any illegal migrants

The Czech Republic will not accept any illegal migrants, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the Czech News Agency on Sunday in reaction to Italy’s appeal to the EU for help with taking in African migrants.

Mr Babiš pointed out that the EU agreement on migration was based on a voluntary basis. He said taking in more migrants was not a solution, and would only increase Europe’s problem.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has appealed to EU countries to take in some of the 450 migrants rescued from an overcrowded ship in the Mediterranean on Saturday. France and Malta have already agreed to host 50 people each and other EU members states will also take some of the asylum seekers.