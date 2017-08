Viktoria Plzeň have travelled to Cyprus for a Europa League qualifying game against local club AEK Larnaca on Thursday night. The Czech league champions fell behind in the home leg of that tie last week but went on to win 3:1.

If Plzeň, who have not won an away game in Europe for over two years, progress to the group stage of the competition for the third time in succession it will bring at least CZK 68 million into the club’s coffers.